Truckers and heavy equipment operators on Nevis donate to teen and young mothers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Last Updated on June 30, 2020

Photo caption: Mr. Duncan Mills, representing the truckers and heavy equipment operators working with the Public Works Department, presents a $300 food voucher Ms. Natasha Jeffers, a young other on Nevis on June 29, 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 30, 2020) — Ms. Natasha Jeffers, a young single mother on Nevis, was the first of 10 single mothers to receive the gift of a food voucher from a group of private truckers and heavy equipment operators contracted by the Public Works Department (PWD).

On June 29, 2020, Ms. Jeffers was presented with a $300 food voucher by Mr. Duncan Mills, the group’s representative. He expressed hope that the gift would help to alleviate hardships her family is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am here on behalf of the heavy equipment and truckers to donate in this real difficult time, and I definitely know that this thing really should go a long, long, long way.

“I mean this pandemic has really affected everyone for the truckers and the heavy equipment [operators] to come together to make this donation… Natasha I want to present this donation to you. It’s not a lot but I know it will go a long way and it would help you to make your family a lot better,” he said.

Photo caption: (l-r) Mr. Raoul Pemberton, Director of the Public Works Department on Nevis; and Mr. Rickardo Gittens, Equipment Dispatcher at the PWD

Meantime, Mr. Raoul Pemberton, Director of the PWD, who was present at the handing over ceremony noted that after considering the different groups they could assist, it was determined that the donations would be given to single and teen mothers.

He noted that the group of donors wanted the gift to be impactful and at the same time support small business owners.

“We also agreed that we want the impact of this donation to be far reaching, so we decided we are going to partner with the small business owners within the different communities. The persons that we are assisting, we hope that this donation would really improve their lives,” he said.

Photo caption: (l-r) Mr. Kester Webbe Field Supervisor at the Public Works Department; Mr. Duncan Mills, a heavy equipment operator on Nevis; and Ms. Natasha Jeffers, a young mother

Also present were Mr. Kester Webbe, Field Supervisor at the PWD whose idea it was to assist persons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; and Mr. Rickardo Gittens, Equipment Dispatcher at the PWD, who was instrumental in organising the collection of donations.

