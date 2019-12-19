T&T NATIONAL FOOTBALLER AMONG THOSE DEAD IN HIGHWAY CRASH…

By: Contributor

An early morning vehicular accident on the South-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in the Vincity of Gasparillo claimed the lives of Shahdon Winchester and three other victims in Trinidad.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association identified Shahdon Winchester, a national football player as one of the persons who died in the crash.

The 27 year old played most recently for SJK. He was a member of W Connection and had 28 international caps.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association confirmed the news via a Facebook post.

In the post, they expressed condolences. They said:

This is truly tragic news for us. May his Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.