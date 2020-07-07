Two elected Nevis representatives to make their debut in the National Assembly

Photo cation: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JULY 07, 2020) – Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, and Hon. Eric Evelyn, will on Wednesday, July 08, 2020, take the Oath of Allegiance in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis.

While Premier Brantley has been a sitting elected member of the national parliament for several years, Wednesday’s opening of the National Assembly will see Mr. Jeffers and Mr. Evelyn making their debut as part of the legislative body.

At the June 5th general elections Mr. Brantley was elected as the representative for Nevis 9, Mr. Evelyn for Nevis 10 and Mr. Jeffers as the representative for Nevis 11.

During the inauguration of the Team Unity Government on June 14, the representatives, who hold Cabinet portfolios in the Nevis Island Administration as elected members of the Nevis Island Assembly, took the took the Oath of Office, the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Secrecy for their ministerial portfolios in the Federal Cabinet.

Premier Brantley remained as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation; Hon. Jeffers now serves as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources and Hon. Evelyn now holds responsibilities for the Ministry of Environment and Cooperatives.

In an interview with the Department of Information (DOI) on July 07, Premier Brantley expressed welcoming words to his colleagues.

“I have the fullest confidence that the Hon. Alexis Jeffers and the Hon. Eric Evelyn will deliver for the people of Nevis and the wider federation,” he said.

Photo caption: Hon. Eric Evelyn

Minister Evelyn told the DOI he feels extremely privileged and honoured to be able to serve the people of Nevis and St. Kitts at the level of the National Assembly.

“I am indeed humbled when I was inaugurated as a member of the Federal Cabinet, and now I’m on the eve of being inaugurated to the Federal Parliament I am even more honoured and humbled. Being a part of the Federal Parliament will give me another opportunity to continue to represent the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and to be able to articulate their views.

“My life has always been about service to the people, and being part of the Federal Cabinet gives me that opportunity to continue to be a humble servant of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. I will do my best to represent Nevis 10 as well as the wider federation,” he said.

Photo caption: Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis

Due to the current physical distancing protocols currently in place resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday’s sitting of Parliament has been moved to a larger venue, the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

During the ceremony elected members will be sworn in as members of the National Assembly, and a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker will also be elected.

