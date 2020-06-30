Two Students Awarded Morella Webbe Scholarships

Last Updated on June 30, 2020

Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds with the first two recipients of the Morella Webbe Scholarship, Mourucia Webbe, (far-left) and Sidondre Flemming, (right)

Two high school students, Mourucia Webbe and Sidondre Flemming were awarded the Morella Webbe Scholarship grant at the inaugural launch of the Scholarship Fund on Sunday 28 June at the Cotton Ground Community Centre.

An initiative by area representative for St. Thomas’ Parish, Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, the Morella Webbe Scholarship will offer annual scholarships to two eligible students within the constituency to assist with textbooks and other educational resources.

At Sunday’s launch, Hon. Stapleton-Simmonds alluded to the fact that she shares a commonality with the recipients, who both lost their mother’s, Morella Webbe and Makeisha Flemming respectively. Stapleton-Simmonds lost her mother at the tender age of two months. She has pledged her continued support to the guardians of the recipients.

Former Premier of Nevis, Mr. Joseph Parry was tasked with the duty of presenting the grants to young Mourucia, (daughter of the late Morella Webbe) and Sidondre.

In giving brief remarks, Parry said:

This is a great start for our new representative (Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds) and I hope that she will continue to develop programs for the young people of St. Thomas. Hon. Joseph Parry

Also launched on Sunday, was the Lowland Community Foundation – designed to promote community and social development. The two initiatives were promises made by Stapleton-Simmonds during the lead-up to the March 5 by-elections.

Advertisements