US EMBASSY BRIDGETOWN ISSUES SECURITY ALERT FOR FRENCH SAINT MARTIN

The U.S. Embassy Bridgetown has issued a security alert for French St. Martin effective today Saturday 14 December.

Due to the potentially impassable roads connecting Dutch and French Saint Martin because of road blocks and protest activity, the Embassy has advised American Citizens to:

• Avoid demonstrations

• Monitor local media for updates

• Keep a low profile

• Be aware of your surroundings

• Notify friends and family of your safety

• Consider deferring travel to French Saint Martin and making alternate arrangements

They advised that:

Dutch Saint Martin (Sint Maarten) authorities are prepared to receive tourists transported from French Saint Martin. Travelers at Princess Juliana International Airport in Dutch Saint Martin (Sint Maarten) may not be able to travel to French Saint Martin.

The Embassy provided the following contact information:

Phone number: +1 246-227-4000

Email address: BridgetownACS@state.gov