Washington Archibald High School Closed Until Further Notice

The Washington Archibald High School has been dismissed until further notice to address an electrical issue which has emerged at the school.

The Ministry made the urgent decision to close the school to ensure the safety of students in light of the nature of the issue (electrical) and the inclement weather which is currently being experienced.

Parents are being asked to collect their children from school.

Parents who would like to make different arrangements for the departure of their child/children form the school are asked to contact the school.

