West Indies Completes Sweep: Beats Ireland By 5 Wickets

By: Sports Contributor

West Indies defeated Ireland by five wickets with 64 balls left under the Duckworth Lewis Method at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada to secure a sweep of their three-match One Day International series.

Winning the toss, West Indies sent Ireland to bat, they were bowled out for 203 from 49.1 overs.

Needing 197 to win from 43 overs after the score was adjusted due to rain delays, the West Indies reached the target in 36.2 overs; 199 for five.

West Indies won the previous two matches that were played in Barbados and thus completed the sweep, (3-0).

Evin Lewis spearheaded the victory with a century. He who made 102 from 97 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes.

Lewis was supported by Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King respectively. Pooran made 43 from 44 balls with five fours and one six while Brandon King, scored 38 from 43 balls with four fours and one six.

Andrew Balbirnie was the top scorer for Ireland. He made 71 from 93 balls with six fours and two sixes.

West Indies’ right-arm spinner Hayden Walsh captured four wickets for 36 runs from 10 overs and Oshane Thomas three for 41 from 9.1 overs.