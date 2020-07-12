West Indies win 1st Test against England by four wickets

Last Updated on July 12, 2020

By: T. Chapman

West Indies beat England by four wickets to win the first Test at Southampton on Sunday.

Jermaine Blackwood starred in the second innings with a knock of 95 which helped to to set up victory for his team.

Set 200 to win on the last day, the West Indies lost early wickets. Solid partnerships between between Blackwood and Chase, (73) and Blackwood and Dowrich, (68) helped to thwart England’s bowling attack. Needing just eleven runs to win, West Indies lost Blackwood, who top scored with 95; and so captain Holder and John Campbell secured victory for West Indies.

The win is historic, as it is the third time the West Indies has won in England since 1996. The victory is also significant as it is the first win in international cricket since the return from lockdown.

West Indies leads the series 1-0 with two matches left in the behind closed doors series.

The second Test at Old Trafford starts on Thursday.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

