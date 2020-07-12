WhatsApp Expands Catalog Feature: Businesses Can Now Share Links

Last Updated on July 13, 2020

By: Tito Chapman, (Social Media Executive)

WhatsApp is expanding its Catalog feature, which it launched in India in January.



Catalog, which was launched last year, provides a mobile storefront like setting for businesses. They can display and share goods or products that they are selling for prospective clients to easily browse and discover.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said:

To make it easier for people to discover products, we’re making catalogs and individual items available to be shared as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. If people want to share a catalog or item they find with friends or family, they can simply copy the link and send it on WhatsApp or other places as well.



“Open for Business” animated sticker packs will also be launched by WhatsApp to help people and businesses stay connected, say thanks and get business done.

Businesses in St. Kitts and Nevis have already started sharing their catalog link with customers over WhatsApp and FB. The catalog links feature is expected to have has a very positive impact on businesses.

