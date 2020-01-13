Williams donating winnings to Australian Relief Efforts

Serena Williams broke her three year title drought on Sunday (January 12) as she won the ASB Classic. Her first major win since the birth of her child. With the victory, Williams plans to donate $43,000 to the victims of the Australian Wildfires.

The tennis legend defeated fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 to win the singles final at the ASB Classic.

With her timely donation, she joins the list of other tennis professionals who have pledged donations already. The list includes: Nick Kygrios, Ash Barty, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova

Williams will also participate in a charity match along with fellow tennis players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, dubbed the Australian Open Rally for Relief slated for January 15.

The ticket proceeds will be donated to the relief efforts.