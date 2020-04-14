“YOU ARE TRUE SOLDIERS IN THE FIGHT” SAYS ACP ADAMS TO PERSONS WHO STAY AT HOME

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2019 (RSCNPF): During this period when persons have been asked to stay at home for their own safety, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Adolph Adams, described those who are complying as “true soldiers in the fight” against the 2019 Coronavirus.

He repeated his commendation for persons who have been paying attention to announcements and following instructions that have been given during the State of Emergency. He gave them words of encouragement.

“I want to say that if you keep it up, we will win the war together against this COVID-19 virus that we know is easily spread from person to person,” ACP Adams said.

Statutory Rules and Orders No. 12 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 4) Regulations, section 8. (1) that speaks to “Shelter in place”, states that “…in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, every person shall remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, to avoid contact outside of their family…”

The country is currently observing a 24-hour curfew that runs until 5:59 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, when a partial curfew takes effect.

