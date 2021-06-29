𝗠𝗦 𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗦𝗪𝗜𝗠𝗪𝗘𝗔𝗥 𝗣𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗔𝗡𝗧 & 𝗠𝗥 𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 CANCELLED

The public is hereby notified that due to the current statutory provisions relating to the restriction of movement as a result of an outbreak of the Covid-19 Virus, the Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest scheduled to take place on the 1st day of August, 2021 has been cancelled.

In the prevailing circumstances, the Nevis Culturama Committee has paid close attention to the effect of the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act, 2020 and the Statutory Rules and Orders, which call for all of us to be compliant with the safety measures provided therein. As such, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the event.

While we note that this decision comes as a disappointment to the prospective participants, the Culturama Committee believes that the health and safety of the contestants themselves, the patrons and its staff, is paramount and essential to preventing the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We do look forward to these events being held in 2022.

A revised schedule for this year’s Nevis Culturama Festival will be shared shortly.