10 awarded on Nevis for Federation’s 37th Anniversary of Independence

By: Eulana Weekes

The Nevis Island Administration hosted its Independence 37th Awards Ceremony on Independence Day, Saturday 19th September 2020 at the Government House, Bath Plain.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor General, Her Honour, Mrs. Hyleta Liburd OBE, HM; The Premier of Nevis, The Hon. Mark A.G Brantley, The Speaker of the House of Assembly, The Hon. Farrell Smithen and other Ministers of Government; and Also in attendance was the member for the Opposition in the Nevis Island Administration, The Hon. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds and other specially invited guests.

This year, ten outstanding Nevisian men and Women were recognized for their sterling contribution to Nation building in the areas of Health, Education, Culture, Sports, Community Service and Business, Literature, Entertainment, Maritime, Art and Security.

Mr Vaughn Anslyn received an award in the area of art.Ms. Thelma Hunkins was awarded for her contribution in the area of community service and business. Mr. Oscar Browne aka King Astro received award for his contribution in the area of Culture.

Mr. Calva-Lee ‘Garlic’ Swanston received award for his contribution in the area of Entertainment through Culture and Music.

Receiving an award for her contribution in the area of Education was Mrs. Althea Jones; and awarded in the area of health was Ms. Laurel Smithen. Captain James Greene was also amongst the cohort of awardees. He received award for his contribution in the area of maritime.

Receiving award for his contribution in the area of Security was Mr. Austin Lescott.

Also recognized for his sterling contribution in the area of literature, was Dr. Whitman T Browne; and presented with award for his contribution in the area of Sports was, Mr. Winston Crooke.

The Hon. Deputy Governor General Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, presented the plaques to the awardees. The profile of the awardees were read by Mr. Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry and Mrs. Jessica Scarborough.

The ceremony, which usually comes as a part of the Independence Day Parade and Awards Ceremony was held in adherence to the Covid 19 regulations,with the absence of the Parade this year.

Only specially invited guests were able to attend the event.