11 women on Nevis honoured for leadership roles in COVID-19 era

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (MARCH 26, 2021) — The Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) awarded 11 women at their Women’s Month Awards Ceremony on March 25, 2021, for their leadership roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, at an awards ceremony at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) with the theme “Women in Leadership – Being Impactful in a CVID-19 Era.”

Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General of Nevis; Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, Junior Minister in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs; and Hon. Eric Evelyn Minister of Social Development presented the awards to the 11 women.

The awardees are:

Donette Pemberton-Lewis, an employee at S. L Horsfords & Company Limited for the past 21 years; Karen Morton-Evelyn an employee at the Nevi Cooperative Credit Union; Natasha Bristol an employee at TDC Home and Building Deport for the past 13 years; Laura Liburd an employee at Valu Mart; Tarra Huggins a Security Office at A+ Security; Omel Wilkin, Owner of Omel Ground Handling Services based at the Vance W. Amory International Airport, with a 40-year history in the Tourism Industry on Nevis; Jameicia Morton, an employee at Best Buy Supermarket for three years; Faith Bertie, General manager at the Ouali Beach Resort; Gertrudys “ Bebe” Nisbett, an employee at Rams Supermarket since 2009; Debriana Herbert, an employee of the Bank of Nevis; Sylvia Stapleton-Thomas, a Certified Tour Guide for over 14 years; Voretta Bailey ne Manners, an employee of the St. Nevis Anguilla National Bank for the past 42 years and Christina Smith, Founder of the Nuff Tings Boys Club which has been operating in Fountain Village for the past three years received a Special Award.

During the ceremony, Shennetter Maynard delivered the opening prayer; Shavonne Maynard sang the national anthem; Nicole Lawrence delivered the welcome remarks, Averil Elliott delivered a poem; Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams delivered remarks; Alison Dore delivered two solos; Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs introduced the featured speaker; Jennifer Hodge was the Special Guest Speaker and Catherine Forbes delivered the Vote of Thanks. The ceremony ended with cocktails and entertainment.

