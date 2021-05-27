13 Students From St Kitts Nevis Make CXC’s 2020 Regional Merit List

By: Staff Writer

Thirteen (13) students from St. Kitts and Nevis are on the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) 2020 Merit Lists.

The list features ten students for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and three for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Three students ranked third for English A.

One student, Nicoya Powell, (Gingerland Secondary School) ranked sixth for Mathematics. Powell was the lone student from St. Kitts and Nevis that made the list for Mathematics, a huge feat.

The full name of students on the merit lists are as follows:

Rank 3 – Johnisha Johnique Rawlins – Charles E Mills Secondary School – English A

Rank 3 – Anya Seetahal – Washington Archibald High School – English A

Rank 3 – Cadence G’ovanni Stanley – Washington Archibald High School – Physical Education and Sport

Rank 5 – Skye Xander Joseph Faulkner – Immaculate Conception Catholic School – Office Administration

Rank 5 – Tivoli Ryanna Micaii Herbert – Charles E Mills Secondary School – Office Administration

Rank 6 – Nicoya Shaniqua Nykyla Powell – Gingerland Secondary School – Mathematics

Rank 7 – Kianja Pole – Basseterre High School – English A

Rank 7 – Iyana Zakiya Edinborough – Charles E Mills Secondary School – English A

Rank 7 – Zaniyah Dore – Private – English A

Rank 10 – Ayodele Kwame Jones – Washington Archibald High School – Integrated Science

All the students on the CAPE list are from the Nevis Sixth Form College:

Rank 7 Jenesha Verna Phillip Nevis Sixth form – Entrepreneurship Unit I

Rank 4 J’Carlesia Treva Williams Nevis Sixth form – Accounting Unit II

Rank 8 Thalia K Dore Nevis Sixth form – Agricultural Science Unit II

Congratulations to our Scholars!