15-Y-O Aleka Persaud to represent Guyana at Tokyo Olympics

By: Tito Chapman

Guyanese swimmer, fifteen year old Aleka Persaud will compete in the 50m Freestyle at the July 23 to August 8 Olympics.

She was selected by the world governing swimming body, Fédération Internationale De Natation (FINA) to represent Guyana at the Tokyo Olympics due to a stipulation by FINA which indicates that the swimmer with the most points and fastest time should be the one to represent the country.

Persaud’s 50m Freestyle personal best time is 28.10 s.

She has the distinction of being the first and only Guyanese swimmer to ever medaled for Guyana at a CARIFTA championship.

The other swimmer representing Guyana is national male swimmer, Andrew Fowler. Both are currently in Tokyo on pre-Olympic training.