17 SCASPA Staff Members In Quarantine

The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority moments ago issued a press release stating that as of June 3, 2021, 17 workers have been placed in Quarantine.

According to the release, this is as a result of contract tracing conducted as a result of the breakout on St. Kitts.

The release further states, that a number of employees from various stakeholder companies that conduct business at the Ports have also been placed in quarantine, and at least one (1) has tested positive.

