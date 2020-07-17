19 Nationals to commence work in Canada under Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme

Last Updated on July 17, 2020

Sourced Photo: Group Photo of farm workers

By: Tito Chapman

A contingent of 19 nationals left the Federation yesterday (July 16, 2020) for Canada to participate in the Canada/Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (CCSAWP).

The contingent left via the Regional Security System (RSS) aircraft for Saint Lucia, where they connected with a chartered flight organized by the Canadian Government.

The 19-member group which consist of 17 Kittitians and 2 Nevisians will be employed with Ontario Plants Propagation Ltd in London, Ontario, Canada as nursery and greenhouse workers while enrolled in the Programme. The assignment is for three months in the first instance with a possible extension of up to one year.

Prior to leaving the federation, the group was briefed about several travel arrangements to and from Canada, COVID-19 related protocols, housing arrangements while in Canada and support systems while there by officials from the Labour department on Monday 13 July.

