20 People in Quarantine Due to Site Breach

Over 20 persons are in quarantine in St. Kitts since last weekend (January 29-31), according to Superintendent Cromwell Henry. This was revealed during his address at the February 3 National Emergency Operation’s Center (NEOC) Press Briefing.

Despite strict protocols, Superintendent Henry highlighted a lapse specific to our protocols. A positive COVID-19 case being discharged from quarantine into the community via public transportation

Henry explained that,

Some may say that there is no COVID-19 in the community and that all the cases are contained and are in quarantine… The truth … while our protocols have proven to be effective in containing the virus, we have seen some lapses… over 20 persons were placed in quarantine just this last weekend as a result of one of such lapses in adherence to the Protocols… a positive COVID-19 case being discharged from quarantine into the community via public transportation… the COVID-19 task force activated its response mechanism… The positive case was identified and quickly placed in isolation. A vigorous contact tracing exercise ensued and all identified contacts were immediately quarantined, including the public service driver who was not observing the basic COVID-19 prevention protocols.

According to Henry, a review of the COVID-19 procedure at the unidentified site was conducted to prevent such a breach from occurring in the future.

Presently, an investigation into the breach is ongoing in an attempt to ascertain whether criminal charges will be filed. Contact tracing is still being done to properly contain possible spread.

Superintendent Henry stressed the importance of the protocols and non-pharmaceutical measures currently in place to prevent or lessen the effect such a ‘lapse’ can have on St. Kitts and Nevis.