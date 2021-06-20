26 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS; ACTIVE CASES NOW STAND AT 256

The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with twenty-six (26) positive results within the last 24 hours.

St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 450 as of Saturday 19th June, 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 330 with 256 active cases, 73 recovered cases, and one death. 315 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 15 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 19, 303 negative results.

The country’s vaccination programme has been making steady progress with 33,496 total doses administered representing 67.5 % of persons who have had at least the first dose. 11, 205 persons have received their second dose amounting to 33.9 percent. In order for herd immunity to be achieved 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated.

