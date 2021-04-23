28 persons linked to the cluster of COVID 19 in Anguilla

Sourced: The Anguillian Response

As of 3:00pm today, April 23rd, a total of 28 persons linked to the cluster of COVID-19 cases identified on April 21st, have tested positive out of a total of 180 persons tested. This consists of 25 adults and three children including a seven-month old infant who has been hospitalized. At the time of writing, no other persons have been hospitalized, though several are symptomatic with symptoms including fever, cough, and flu like symptoms. All cases are under isolation. The exposure settings have been identified and contact tracing and surveillance are ongoing. Based on the ongoing public health investigations illegal re-entry into Anguilla has emerged as the most probable source of introduction of the virus linked to this cluster.

The Ministry encourages persons who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to contact the COVID-19 hotlines before presenting to any health facility or the Ministry.

The developments of the last couple of days are, to date, the most compelling evidence of the ongoing and significant threat of COVID-19. At the present time, vaccination against this virus is our best tool to protect our population, achieve immunity and place the island on a sound development footing going forward. The Ministry of Health is once again appealing to all eligible persons to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Recall that all COVID-19 vaccinations are now being done at the Anguilla Football Association Stadium Monday to Friday 9:00am to 4:00pm.

The Ministry of Health also urges the general public to comply with the public health measures that came into effect at 23:59 on April 22nd in order to contain any further spread of the virus:

All persons other than those providing essential services will be required to stay at home. You are permitted to leave your residence only to seek medical care, including vaccinations, to buy food or fuel and use banking services Non-essential workplaces will close. All public gatherings are prohibited. This includes the closure of church, schools, nightclubs and bars. Restaurants and other food establishments are restricted to take-out services only. When customers are collecting food, they should practice safe social distancing.

Re-introduction of mandatory social distancing measures in spaces allowed to remain open including capacity limits and wearing of masks in indoor public spaces. Per regulations, wearing of masks is mandatory. Closure of ports to all incoming passengers with outgoing movements permitted Restriction on visitors to residential facilities e.g. elderly care homes, prison and Zenaida Haven

For the avoidance of doubt, unless you are an essential worker, you should stay at home except to Visit your doctor or pharmacy or to get vaccinated

Buy food or fuel or use banking services

Exercise outdoors for a period not exceeding 90 minutes per day between the hours of 5:00am and 6:00pm. Of note, wearing of masks is mandatory when outside your residence.

These measures are subject to change based on the evolution of the situation. Additionally, be reminded of the basic hygienic practices that protect against the spread of disease and save lives:

Frequent Handwashing; if water is unavailable utilize an alcohol-based hand rub.

Covering coughs or sneezes with a disposable tissue or in the crook of a flexed elbow.

Avoiding contact with persons who are ill with symptoms of acute respiratory infections such as fever or cough.

Regularly cleaning surfaces and objects that are frequently touched or handled.

Persons with any questions or concerns that they may have been exposed should call the Ministry’s hotlines at 476-7627, that is 476 SOAP or 584-4263, that is 584-HAND. Additionally, persons who have been vaccinated and experience any side effects or adverse reactions are encouraged to report this at 235-4357 that is 235-HELP. The Ministry of Health will continue to provide timely updates through our media partners, our official Facebook page or at www.beatcovid19.ai.