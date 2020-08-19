28 year old appointed Principal of Verchilds High School

By: Reporter for Praise FM Newsline 99- Eulana Weekes (The Lady E)

Citizens and residents of St.Kitts and Nevis have come together in celebration as several young people have been appointed to top positions in the Education system.



In light of International Youth Day recently celebrated on August 12 2020, these appointments are quite timely; adding to the number of achievements made by youths in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis over the past few months.

The Young people of the Federation are being noticed, recognized and appreciated for what they can do and are contributing to the development of St.Kitts and Nevis.

However, Lighting up social media platforms and making the airwaves is the recent and historic appointment of Mr. Meguel Thomas, the new Principal of the Verchilds High School.



Principal Thomas, just 28, is the youngest individual appointed to serve at this level of the education sector since the year 1969.

Mr. Meguel Thomas, grew up in Old Road and was born the 6th out of seven children, to his mom, Vera Thomas.



Thomas, attended the Half Way Tree Preschool and afterwhich, spent 1 year at The St. Joseph Primary School from 1996-1997. He however was transferred to the Tyrell Williams Primary School and was enrolled there from1997-2003. After graduating from Primary school, Mr Thomas, attended the Verchilds High School from the year 2003-2008.

Prior to his appointment as Principal of his alma mater, the Verchilds High School, Principal Thomas began his post Secondary Education at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College from 2008-2010 and gained an Associates Degree in Environmental Science.

He also continued his studies at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, Teacher Education Division from 2013-2015 attaining an Associates Degree in Secondary Education with a major in Geography and a minor in Science and was also accredited the title of Valedictorian of his class.



Thomas did not stop there. He was enrolled at the Park University in Missouri USA from 2017-2019 receiving Bachelors of Science degree, Majoring in Geography and also minored in Urban and Regional Planning.



Thomas has been an educator, displaying leadership roles at the Verchilds High School, for over 10 years and has served in some of the following capacities:



-Year Head for Form 3 (3 years)

-Head of Department for Geography (3 years)

-CXC Registrar (3 years)

-Sports Coordinator (1 year) and -Management member (3 years)



Thomas mentioned that he is looking forward in commencing his Masters Degree shortly in Sussex and also used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the general public for their outpouring love, support and congratulatory messages, as he embark on his new role as Principal of the Verchilds High School. He said, “I will try my best to make the community proud and by extension, the federation, adding “I only need to produce good results and with God’s help and blessings, I will.”