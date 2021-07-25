3 Escaped Inmates Recaptured

By: Staff Writer

Prison Officers have recaptured three inmates who escaped custody on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The three escapees, Lashon Hendrickson (24 years old) of Ponds Pasture, Jonothan Rawlins (19 years old) of Newtown, and Estevan Lawrence (26 years old) of St. Peters are on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison where they are awaiting trial.

Hendrickson, who is charged for the offence of Rape, was captured in the vicinity of Hart Street shortly after escaping while Rawlins and Lawrence, who are both charged for the offence of Robbery, were captured on the grounds of the former Basseterre High School.

In a press statement issued by the Prison, it was stated that the matter will be investigated by the Police and relevant charges will be laid.

Further the release stated:

While several measures have been implemented to improve security at the Prison, which was constructed in 1840, its management team will conduct an assessment to determine what additional steps can be taken to prevent further occurrences.