30 PERCENT YET TO RECEIVE FIRST DOSE: 43 PERCENT LEFT TO RECEIVE SECOND DOSE

The country’s first phase of the vaccination ROLL UP 2 ROLL OUT programme came to an end on June 30, 2021.

The final vaccination #109 report by the Ministry of Health reported that 41,850 total doses had been administered representing 69.4 % of persons who have had at least the first dose. 18, 913 persons have received their second dose amounting to 57.2 percent.

To reach herd immunity, 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated.

Of the 41, 850 totally administered, 32,225 doses were administered in St. Kitts and 9, 625 doses applied in Nevis. 30.6 percent of the adult person is yet to receive their first dose and 42.8 percent is yet to receive their second dose.

Additional vaccines are being sought since the last batch expired on June 30, 2021.