It’s easy to have a Social Media presence but to maintain a brand image your Social Media accounts must be active:

If you are To respond to queries bear the following in mind:

โ†’ Always ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐š ๐๐ข๐š๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฎ๐ž, not ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ โ† โฃ

Anytime you make a big statement, youโ€™re sure to get a few questionable responses. Simply post a reply explaining why you made the statement.



Never go back and forth if there is a dislike towards your brand……keep it moving.

โ†’ ๐„๐๐ฎ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ followers/clients/potential clients ๐ฐ๐ก๐ž๐ง ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐›๐ฅ๐ž โ† โฃ

Whenever you are challenged, use said challenge as a Teachable moment… educate your challenger in the comments section. If they disagree with you, don’t worry…youโ€™ve done all that is possible… Research is free on line….

If the information that needs to be shared is on your website or elsewhere online….provide a link in comments, in your bio or send a direct message. It’s a good practice to drive traffic to your website.

โ†’ ๐“๐š๐ค๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž if possible โ† โฃ

Once the conversation gets heated or if a lengthy discussion arises, take it offline if possible. A productive conversation is best suited via email, dm, or via phone.

โ†’ Always ๐š๐๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ก๐ž๐ง ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎโ€™๐ซ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ โ† โฃ

Be the bigger person especially when. You’re wrong. Being humble in defeat is never a bad thing …

Whether you are a brand or personal figure always pledge to do better… You’re rise on social media depends on your attitude towards responses and general comments.