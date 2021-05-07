It’s easy to have a Social Media presence but to maintain a brand image your Social Media accounts must be active:

If you are To respond to queries bear the following in mind:

⁣

→ Always 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐞, not 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 ← ⁣

Anytime you make a big statement, you’re sure to get a few questionable responses. Simply post a reply explaining why you made the statement.



⁣

Never go back and forth if there is a dislike towards your brand……keep it moving.

⁣

→ 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 followers/clients/potential clients 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 ← ⁣

Whenever you are challenged, use said challenge as a Teachable moment… educate your challenger in the comments section. If they disagree with you, don’t worry…you’ve done all that is possible… Research is free on line….

⁣

If the information that needs to be shared is on your website or elsewhere online….provide a link in comments, in your bio or send a direct message. It’s a good practice to drive traffic to your website.

⁣

→ 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 if possible ← ⁣

Once the conversation gets heated or if a lengthy discussion arises, take it offline if possible. A productive conversation is best suited via email, dm, or via phone.

⁣

→ Always 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 ← ⁣

Be the bigger person especially when. You’re wrong. Being humble in defeat is never a bad thing …

Whether you are a brand or personal figure always pledge to do better… You’re rise on social media depends on your attitude towards responses and general comments.