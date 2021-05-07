It’s easy to have a Social Media presence but to maintain a brand image your Social Media accounts must be active:
If you are To respond to queries bear the following in mind:
→ Always 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐞, not 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 ←
Anytime you make a big statement, you’re sure to get a few questionable responses. Simply post a reply explaining why you made the statement.
Never go back and forth if there is a dislike towards your brand……keep it moving.
→ 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 followers/clients/potential clients 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 ←
Whenever you are challenged, use said challenge as a Teachable moment… educate your challenger in the comments section. If they disagree with you, don’t worry…you’ve done all that is possible… Research is free on line….
If the information that needs to be shared is on your website or elsewhere online….provide a link in comments, in your bio or send a direct message. It’s a good practice to drive traffic to your website.
→ 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 if possible ←
Once the conversation gets heated or if a lengthy discussion arises, take it offline if possible. A productive conversation is best suited via email, dm, or via phone.
→ Always 𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 ←
Be the bigger person especially when. You’re wrong. Being humble in defeat is never a bad thing …
Whether you are a brand or personal figure always pledge to do better… You’re rise on social media depends on your attitude towards responses and general comments.