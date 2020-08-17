4.5 Earthquake Shakes Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago has been shaken by an earthquake which measured 4.5 on the Richter Scale.

According to the UWI Seismjc Research Centre, the earthquake was felt around 11.33 am.

The UWI Seismic Research Centre report was as follows:

DATE AND TIME:

2020-08-17 11:33 am (Local Time)

2020-08-17 15:33 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

4.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.95N

Longitude: 61.79W

Depth: 35 km

NEARBY CITIES:

44 km NW of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

66 km NW of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago

85 km NW of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago