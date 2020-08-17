4.5 Earthquake Shakes Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago has been shaken by an earthquake which measured 4.5 on the Richter Scale.
According to the UWI Seismjc Research Centre, the earthquake was felt around 11.33 am.
The UWI Seismic Research Centre report was as follows:
DATE AND TIME:
2020-08-17 11:33 am (Local Time)
2020-08-17 15:33 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:
4.5
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.95N
Longitude: 61.79W
Depth: 35 km
NEARBY CITIES:
44 km NW of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
66 km NW of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago
85 km NW of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago