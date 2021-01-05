4.5 quake – 150 KM Northeast of Basseterre, St Kitts Nevis

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in several Caribbean islands in the wee hours of the morning, (Tuesday, January 05).

The earthquake was recorded at 3:39 a.m. It was located at latitude 17.89 north and longitude 61.52 west at a depth of ten kilometers.

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, the quake was felt:

94 kilometers northeast of St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda;

182 kilometers north of Point-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe;

150 kilometers northeast of Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to infrastructure in St. Kitts and Nevis.