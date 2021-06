St. Kitts-Nevis recorded 4 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of active cases to 263.

To date, the twin-island Federation has recorded 443 positive Covid-19 cases; 428 on St. Kitts and 15 on Nevis.

Of the 443 positive cases, there are 263 active cases, 177 recoveries and 3 deaths.