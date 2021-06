A 5.0 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of the Dominican Republic on Monday.

According to reports, the quake occurred at a depth of 54 miles (87 kilometres) and was felt in the Dominican Republic and parts of Puerto Rico.

Moderate mag. 5.0 earthquake – Caribbean Sea, 59 km southeast of Higuey, Dominican Republic, on 14 Jun 6:15 am (GMT -4) – 7 hours ago Volcano Discovery

No injuries or damage were reported.