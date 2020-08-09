5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks North Carolina

Last Updated on August 9, 2020

By: Staff Reporter

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck North Carolina Sunday morning, the strongest earthquake to hit the area in more than a century.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the earthquake around 8 a.m. near Sparta.

According to reports, small earthquakes have been felt in the inland areas of North and South Carolina since 1776.

The largest earthquake to hit the North Carolina was in 1916, that also measured at 5.1 magnitude.