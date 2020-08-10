$500 Penalty For Not Wearing Masks In Public Places

Last Updated on August 10, 2020

By: Staff Writer

The Federal Government has imposed a fixed penalty notice (ticket), which carries a minimum fine of 500 dollars to be given to persons who are in breach of the public safety regulations, (Not Wearing A Mask In Public).

The new regulations outlined in Saint Christopher and Nevis Statutory Rules and Orders No. 38 of 2020, took effect from August 8 and expires on August 29.

Under Regulation 22(2), a police officer can issue a fixed penalty of $500 to any person who contravenes the provisions of Section 15 in relation to wearing a face mask in public places.

According to the regulations, a public place is defined as an indoor or outdoor area, whether privately or publicly owned, to which the public has access by right or by invitation, expressed or implied whether by payment of money or not. Such places include shopping centres; supermarkets; pharmacies; banks; utility departments; bars; drinking places and restaurants; hotels; educational institutions; hospitals; religious establishments; public transportation; community centres; government offices; public markets and other places or buildings of all types accessible to the public.

Persons who refuse to pay the fine within 10 business days from the date of the notice will go before the court where the Magistrate has the power to increase the $500 fine to up to $5000 and six months imprisonment.

Regulation, 15(2), provides some exceptions to the wearing of masks for persons who have underlying conditions such as a cognitive impairment; dementia; asthma; chronic obstructive lung disease or other similar health conditions.

Children under the age of three and persons within a private space including a private vehicle are also exempted from wearing masks.