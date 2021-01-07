51 NEW CASES OF COVID IN BARBADOS

Source: Barbados GIS

Barbados recorded 51 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, from among 1,164 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

The new cases include 33 men and 18 women. Of these, 18 persons are from Her Majesty’s Prisons, Dodds – 16 male inmates, and two members of staff, a female and male.

There are now 743 confirmed cases, to date – 320 females and 423 males.

Three persons were discharged from the Harrison Point Isolation Facility on Wednesday, bringing the number in isolation to 409, and recoveries to 327.

The public health laboratory has completed 77,053 tests, since February 2020.