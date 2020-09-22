National Team Players to Benefit from COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS

The SKNFA Executive Committee has approved financial support for its national team players called-up for competitions during the 2019-2020 football season. The payment is meant to assist national players in their return to training. Under FIFA COVID-19 PLAN Regulations, national team players are eligible to receive direct payments. To this end, the SKNFA Executive Committee has allocated US$ 58,900.0 (EC$160,025.00) in payments to national team players. This announcement comes on the heels of a previous announcement of US$ 211,270.00 (EC$ 574,000.00) allotment to its member clubs to restart the football leagues.

The 2019-2020 international calendar for the St. Kitts Nevis Football Assocition was very active with the Senior Men’s participating in Concacaf Nations League, the Senior Women’s participating in Concacaf Olympic Qualification and the Under 23 Men’s also participating in Olympic Qualification. The Senior Women’s team created history by advancing to the final round of Concacaf Qualifiers in Edinburg Texas.

The Senior Men’s Team is expected to commence preparation for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers between October-November 2020 and as such the financial support will go a long way in assisting those players who were affected by the global pandemic to resume training. The Concacaf Qatar 2022 Qualifiers is now scheduled for March 2021.

In August this year, the SKNFA distributed to the clubs over EC$100,000.00 worth of COVID-19 safety supplies and equipment to support the clubs in their return to training.

The COVID-19 Relief financial support to the national players is possible as a result of FIFA and the SKNFA commitment to protect the gains made in football development over the years from the negative impact of the global pandemic, so that football will emerge even stronger post COVID-19.

