A HERO LIES IN YOU, PRIME MINISTER HARRIS SAYS TO THE NATION’S YOUTH

Photo: Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris addressing the National Heroes Day Observation Ceremony

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 16, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis remembers its five National Heroes today, September 16, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has sought to inspire the young generation to rise to the occasion, noting that by using their talents and creativity, they too can exhibit the same qualities worthy of the title of national hero.

“To our youth, who are in the spring of their lives, I say to you that a hero lies in you. It is your destiny as a citizen of this great land. But it is by no means automatic. It must be nurtured, nurtured with the values and traditions that we Kittitians and Nevisians hold dear,” Prime Minister Harris said when he delivered remarks at the annual National Heroes Day Observance Ceremony at the National Heroes Park.

Some of the values the honourable prime minister spoke about included discipline of self, respect for elders, a drive for improvement and advancement, and service to others.

Prime Minister Harris told the nation’s youth that much like the country’s five national heroes, with the strength of their will and love of country, they too can overcome any challenges and hardships.

Dr. Harris further advised that anyone excelling in any field of profession can elevate to the status of national hero. He noted that though all five National Heroes were politicians, it is not the defining criterion.

“One can be awarded for achievement and service to our beloved St. Kitts and Nevis in whatever field one’s talents and passion lie. It can be in the field of science or sport; military or music; education or economics; internal or international. Whatever you love, resolve to be the best you can, and you will set yourself apart. But to do so you must begin the journey,” Prime Minister Harris said.

“There is tremendous talent and drive being exhibited by our Nation’s youth. From music to robotics, from sport to academics, our St. Kitts and Nevis is on the verge of an impressive explosion that will rock the region and the world. We have some of the most enterprising and creative young people in the world,” the prime minister added.

The Team Unity Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has committed to ensuring that young persons are given every opportunity to explore, develop and nurture their respective talents and skills by investing heavily in the education sector and through the creation of the new Ministry of Entertainment, Talent Development and Entrepreneurship.

