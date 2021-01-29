Actress Cicely Tyson Dead At 96

Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and who touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at the age of 96.

Tyson’s death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson.

While he didn’t immediately provide additional details, in short, he said:

With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy L. Thompson

Cicely Tyson (December 19, 1924 – January 28, 2021)