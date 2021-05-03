Additional Covid-19 Restrictions in Trinidad and Tobago

Effective midnight on tonight, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says all food services including street food will be shut down in Trinidad and Tobago.

Prime Minister Rowley made the revelation while speaking at the Ministry of Health press conference on Monday afternoon. The Prime Minister said all retail businesses will also be shut down.

Only essential businesses, such as pharmacies, supermarkets and hardwares will remain open.

However, those businesses will only be allowed to operate from 6 am to 8pm daily.

Rowley appealed to the population to stay at home unless it is essential to go out.

Over the last two weeks, Trinidad and Tobago has experienced a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

Lockdown measures