Alexandra Hospital installs, commissions state-of-the-art chemistry analyzer

Photo caption: Ms. Julene Grant, Lab Technician at the Alexandra Hospital’s Lab on March 25, 2021, with the newly installed and commissioned VITROS XT 3400 chemistry analyzer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 25, 2021) — The Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) purchased a new state-of-the-art US$59,000 VITROS XT 3400 chemistry analyzer for the Alexandra Hospital’s Lab to assist in the speedy delivery of health care on the island.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Health said at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room on March 24, 2021, the new piece of equipment which has been installed and commissioned replaces an older model which broke down.

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate of March 25, 2021

“We acquired it last year but it has now been commissioned and the reason for delay was the fact that the technicians couldn’t come at the time because of the COVID situation…if you were wondering as I am wondering what a chemistry analyser does? It is used to test blood chemistries which include blood glucose, cholesterol, liver and renal functions,” he said.

The Health Minister noted that the new piece of equipment was important because the Lab was forced to send tests to St. Kitts for analysis. The delay placed patients at a disadvantage since doctors were unable to diagnose them in a timely manner.

“If you went to the hospital and you had an issue and they had to run these tests: glucose, liver and renal function they had to take whatever samples and send them over to St. Kitts. Well, I am pleased to say today that that is no more,” he said.

Photo caption: The newly installed and commissioned US$59,000. VITROS XT 3400 chemistry analyser purchased by the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration at the Alexandra Hospital’s Lab on March 25, 2021

Mr. Brantley also announced the purchase of three non-contact scanners by the NIA for use at the hospital and the airport.

“I am also pleased to announce that three recently purchased non-contact face recognition thermal scanners will now be added to the list of equipment used for monitoring persons visiting our hospital and traveling through the Vance W. Amory [International] Airport. These scanners were purchased by us at a cost of just over US$5,000,” he said.

The Premier used the opportunity to commend Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs for leading the team at the ministry to ensure the delivery of a premium health care delivery service on Nevis.

