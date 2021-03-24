ALEXIS LIDDIE IN POLICE CUSTODY, CHARGED FOR SEVERAL OFFENCES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2021 (RSCNPF): Alexis Liddie of Lime Kiln, for whom a wanted poster was issued by the Police on Friday, March 19, 2021, has been charged.

He was formally arrested and charged on March 22, for the offences of Building Breaking and Larceny and Malicious Damage which were committed on March 06, 2021. He was also charged for the offences of Burglary which was committed on March 07, 2021, and two (2) counts of Malicious Damage which was committed between March 07 and 08, 2021.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Liddie turned himself in to the Police on Saturday, March 20.

The Police would like to thank all media partners and members of the Public for their assistance with this matter.

