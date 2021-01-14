AMBASSADOR IAN PATCHES LIBURD APPOINTED PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE TO THE UNITED NATIONS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 14, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Ambassador His Excellency Ian Patches Liburd will serve as the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris when he addressed the nation at his Thursday, January 14 press conference held at the NEMA Conference Room.

In making the announcement, Prime Minister Harris said that Ambassador Liburd has an outstanding record of service in both the private and public sectors.

“The United Nations is the premier global organization with over 193 member states and a large number of entities accredited to it. Ambassador Liburd has served the Country well as its Minister of Public Infrastructure, et al. He is well versed in a range of public and private sector matters and will be an asset to our Country,” Dr. Harris said.

The Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister responsible for Human Settlement, National Health Insurance et al., offered words of congratulations to His Excellency Ian Patches Liburd on his appointment, noting, “I know that he will do a fantastic job in that position and the country would be proud of his representation.”

A number of Foreign Service Officers are being transferred to postings at the Federation’s Embassies and Missions abroad. Among them are Mr. Sheldon Henry who will join Ambassador Liburd at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations as the Second Secretary; Ms. Shanelle Simmonds who has been approved for assignment to the Permanent Mission to the OAS in Washington D.C. as First Secretary, while Ms. Denaula Laplace will be posted to the country’s High Commission in Ottawa as Second Secretary.

-30-



Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris (right) pictured with Ambassador His Exce