Anguilla among two new Caribbean destinations for American Airlines this year

Anguilla is among two new destinations in the Caribbean which American Airlines will launch later this year. The other is Dominica.

A release from American Airlines stated that the company is strengthening its presence in the Caribbean with the two new Caribbean destinations from Miami International Airport (MIA).

The new destinations on American’s route map are part of the airline’s continued network expansion in Miami, which this year has already included new service to Tel Aviv (TLV), Little

Rock, Arkansas (LIT), Portland, Maine (PWM), Huntsville, Alabama (HSV), Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MKE), Rochester, New York (ROC) and Bangor, Maine (BGR).

“We have been strategically growing our route network to give customers more choices to new destinations, better meeting the demand for travel to Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, Vice President of MIA Hub Operations. “As American’s largest international gateway, we are proud to continue to strengthen our presence at our Miami hub, reaching pre-pandemic levels of flying this year.”

In December, American will launch the two new international routes from its Miami hub to Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla (AXA) and Douglas–Charles Airport in Dominica (DOM).

Service to Dominica launches on Dec. 8 and service to Anguilla on Dec. 11, both operating biweekly on Embraer 175 aircraft. With these new routes, American will serve 35 destinations in the Caribbean – the most of any U.S. carrier.

This summer, American increased its footprint in the region, launching new service from Charlotte (CLT) to Samaná, Dominican Republic (AZS); New York (JFK) to Providenciales (PLS) and St. Lucia (UVF), and from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to UVF and St. Maarten (SXM). American also recently announced new service from Philadelphia (PHL) to Kingston (KIN), starting on Nov. 4.

New destinations are part of the airline’s continued network expansion in Miami, including new international service to Tel Aviv, Paramaribo, Chetumal and San Andres, as well as more domestic flying.