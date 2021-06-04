Anguillian student receives award for most outstanding academic performance from CXC

By Eulana Weekes June 4 2021

Mya Lake of the Omolulu International School was recognized by the Caribbean Examination’s Council in a virtual ceremony on Thursday June 3, for her outstanding performance in the July/ August 2020 examinations. The ceremony was hosted by the twin island nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

Mya Lake stands tall as she has captured the award for the most oustanding female in the region in the sitting of the sitting of the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence 2020.

She achieved Grades of Master in English, Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies, and a Grade 2 in CSEC Visual Arts.

Dr. Nicole Mannings- Director of Operations CXC encouraged the top awardees in the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence to continue to strive for excellence and shine a positive spotlight on their country.

Mya virtually received her award from the Minister of Education, the Hon. De-Ann Kentish-Rogers.