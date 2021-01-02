ANSA McAL Foundation Donates 100 Tablets to MOE for Students in St Kitts and Nevis

(EMU) – St. Kitts, Thursday, December 31, 2020: The ANSA McAL Foundation presented the Ministry of Education with 100 Tablets to assist in equipping students of St. Kitts and Nevis with devices to facilitate virtual learning.

Mark Wilkin, Managing Director of Carib Brewery (St Kitts & Nevis) Ltd representing the ANSA McAL Foundation explained that the tablets were purchased with funds raised from the ‘ONE YARD’ virtual benefit concert which aired on Friday 30th October 2020.

According to Mr. Wilkin, the unmatched virtual concert which was powered by the ANSA McAL Group of Companies, showcased some of the best talent in the region and had the very important objective of facilitating access to remote learning for children throughout the Caribbean during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture Honourable Jonel Powell who accepted the tablets on behalf of the Ministry, expressed his pleasure at the role of ANSA McAL in addressing some of the most critical needs of students in the face of the Covid 19 Pandemic given its impact on the Education System.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were Director of the Education Management Information System(EMIS), Mr. Christopher Herbert, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris and Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Melvon Bassue.

Each education official expressed gratitude on behalf of their respective departments noting that the tablets will be distributed to schools in St. Kitts and Nevis over the next few weeks.

Mr. Herbert, Director of the EMIS explained further that the tablets would first have to be registered in the Ministry’s database and prepared for student use.

Through the special ONE CARIBBEAN FUTURE FUND created with the funds raised from the ONE YARD concert, the ANSA McAL Foundation has already distributed tablets to Ministries of Education inTrinidad, Barbados, Guyana, and Grenada to assist these islands which have also been grappling with the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic on their education systems.

