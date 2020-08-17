ARSON INCIDENT IN NEVIS BEING INVESTIGATED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 17, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Police are currently investigating an incident in which four (4) motor vessels belonging to Vincent Perkins of New Castle were damaged by fire.

Sometime after 1 a.m. on Monday, August 17, Mr. Perkins reported that three (3) of his boats were on fire. The vessels were parked on a lot of land near his home. The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene and the Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The Police later received another report that Mr. Perkins’ vessel which was on the shore at Oualie Beach, was also on fire. However, Port Personnel at the pier were able to put the fire out.

Members of the Forensic Department visited the scene and collected items of evidential value.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Newcastle Police Station 469-9326 or 664-7667 or their nearest Police Station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

