ATIBA HARRIS TO RUN FOR PRESIDENCY OF SKNFA

By: T. Chapman

Atiba Harris, former St.Kitts and Nevis National Team Captain and Current Captain of the OKC Energy FC in the USL Professional League in the United States, has signalled his intention to run for the Presidency of the St.Kitts and Nevis Football Association.

Harris who grew up in Monkey Hill, made the announcement during Island Tea hosted by Amali Armony and Kevon Hanley. The show airs daily on WINN FM; Atiba was featured on Tuesday August 25th, 2020.

Interviewed By Azem Bailey, Atiba said:

Football is my field. Football is for football people. For the next SKNFA elections, I want to contest that elections.

Having led every age group in football, Atiba believes that he too needs to follow the trend across the globe where former players are making themselves available to be elected in administrative roles.

The SKNFA Elections are due in the summer of 2021.

It is expected that Atiba Harris will launch his full executive and officially launch his campaign.

