AUTOPSY PERFORMED ON THE BODY OF KEON FYFIELD

AUTOPSY PERFORMED ON THE BODY OF KEON FYFIELD

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 03, 2021 (RSCNPF): An autopsy was performed on the body of 38-year-old Keon Fyfield of Newtown on March 29, 2021, by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez.

Dr. Nuñez concluded that death was a result of pulmonary embolism due to prolonged bed rest as a consequence of severe head trauma with cerebral concussion. The Police are investigating the matter.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

— 30 —