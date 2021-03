Barbadians to pay more for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Barbadians will be paying more for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), as a result of a measure which became effective midnight, Sunday, March 14.

The LPG 100-lb cylinder will retail at $144.36; the 25-lb cylinder will cost $41.19; the price of the 22-lb cylinder will be $36.41, and the 20-lb cylinder will be sold at $33.10.

The last adjustment to the price of LPG products in Barbados was on July 5, 2020.