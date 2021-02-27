Barbados has two new CARICOM Youth Ambassadors – Java Sealy and Meghan Theobalds. (GP)

Barbados has two new CARICOM Youth Ambassadors – Meghan Theobalds and Java Sealy – who will serve for the period February 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022.

As part of their duties, Ambassadors Theobalds and Sealy will engage in advocacy, outreach and peer-to-peer education locally, with support from the Division of Youth Affairs (DYA).

They will also be contributing to technical and policy making meetings convened by CARICOM organs and institutions and partner agencies.

Miss Theobalds holds a Bachelor’s in Management and Organisational Studies and is currently pursuing a Masters in (Regional) Integration Studies at the University of the West Indies.

She served as Miss Universe Barbados 2018, and has been actively involved in ‘I am a Girl’ Barbados charity and the non-governmental organisation ‘Pink Parliament’ as a mentor for girls and young women.

Miss Theobalds brings her passion and technical skills in regional integration studies, to her new role of raising the awareness of CARICOM issues and priorities, advocacy, education and promotion of Caribbean identity and citizenship among young people.

Mr. Sealy holds a Bachelor’s in International Relations and has strong multilingual competencies in French and Spanish. He is passionate about inspiring young people to choose their cause and make a difference in the region, by being the difference.

He has been involved in community service in Barbados for many years, and is a long standing member of the Barbados Boy Scouts Association.

Mr. Sealy has participated in many projects and leadership development programmes, as well as represented the organisation on several occasions.

He is also heavily involved in his church’s community programmes, and is always willing to support, and partner with others in youth engagement activities.

The CARICOM Youth Ambassadors are supported by designated Alternate CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, Tyrell Giles and Jaliyah Rock.

