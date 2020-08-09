Barbados Records 4 New Virus Cases

Last Updated on August 9, 2020

By: T. Chapman

Story Credit: BGIS

Four new cases of COVID-19 has been recorded on Barbados. All four persons have since gone into isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

According to a release from the Barbados Government Information Service, the number of confirmed cases is now142, while the number of persons in isolation remain at 23 since four persons have recovered.

The four new cases all arrived in the island yesterday – two Barbadian men on a Jet Blue flight and two in transit passengers on a Virgin Atlantic flight.

So far, 112 persons have recovered from the virus while the death count remains at 7.

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory conducted 231 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests performed by the laboratory to 13,016.