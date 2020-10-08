Black Rocks Events Notice: Permission Must Be Sought To Host Social Events
The general public is reminded that permission must be sought from the Ministry of Tourism prior to hosting social events at the Black Rocks facility, including the deck/viewing platforms.
These events include:
- Weddings
- Parties
- Fetes
- Fairs/Bazaars
- Festivals
- Film and Theatre Productions
- Any other organized Social Activity
To gain permission kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism at 467-1390, or email: [email protected]
