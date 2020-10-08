Black Rocks Events Notice: Permission Must Be Sought To Host Social Events

The general public is reminded that permission must be sought from the Ministry of Tourism prior to hosting social events at the Black Rocks facility, including the deck/viewing platforms.

These events include:

Weddings

Parties

Fetes

Fairs/Bazaars

Festivals

Film and Theatre Productions

Any other organized Social Activity

To gain permission kindly contact the Ministry of Tourism at 467-1390, or email: [email protected]

