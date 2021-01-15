BLOWN SWITCH GEAR CAUSES ISLAND WIDE OUTAGE

Basseterre, St. Kitts (Thursday 14thJanuary 2021)— Customers were without power early Wednesday morning for a few hours due to a blown switchgear at SKELEC’s powerplant resulting in an island-wide power outage.

The company’s technical team immediately assessed the damage then shortly after began repair work. Restoration of power began at 10:30 am when electricity was restored to the Power Station. At 10:35 amthe first feeder, SSMC, was placed online, power was restored to all feeders by 11:05 am. Electricity supply was returned to all customers by 1:00 pm.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to apologize to its customers for any inconvenience caused by the island wide outage. The company wishes to thank the public for its understanding and support during this island-wide outage. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.

-END-